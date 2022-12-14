After Disney removed Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from their release schedule back in September, director Patty Jenkins’ third Wonder Woman film was scrapped by Warner Bros. Amid a series of rumors, Jenkins took to her Twitter account to straighten some things out.

Patty Jenkins posted a statement on Twitter, addressing rumors regarding both Wonder Woman 3 and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Jenkins' post says Rogue Squadron "has been in active development."

This comes after Disney removed the project from the schedule a few months ago, which Jenkins says was a result of her not wanting to delay Wonder Woman 3 any further.

However, Jenkins says Lucasfilm asked her to return to the project after Wonder Woman 3 and she agreed to do so, resulting in a deal she is currently on with the studio.

Despite renewing hope for the project, Jenkins went on to say she doesn't "know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead."

The primary purpose of Jenkins' post was to address rumors of her leaving Wonder Woman 3, which she says was not the case. "I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time."

