Hulu Orders Animated Series “Standing By” from Dan Levy, Starring David Tennant, Glenn Close

Hulu has ordered Standing By, a new animated series from 20th TV Animation and creators Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw, according to Deadline.
- Standing By follows “the lives of a group of eternally bound, irritated guardian angels and the lessons they’ll eventually learn from not only the dysfunctional humans they’re in charge of protecting but also one another.”
- Danielle Uhlarik will serve as showrunner and executive producer.
- Levy will also lend his voice to the series in addition to executive producing under his overall deal at ABC Signature.
- The series will also star:
- David Tennant
- Natalie Palamides
- Glenn Close
- Poppy Liu
- Samira Wiley
- Levy and Pankiw worked together previously on the hit series Schitt’s Creek, on which Pankiw served as a story editor for two seasons.
- Uhlarik recently signed a deal with 20th Television Animation and currently serves as an executive producer on Hulu’s Solar Opposites.
What they’re saying:
- Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw: “Standing By is about the hilarity, embarrassment and melodrama of everyday life as observed by a team of judgmental, gossip-starved guardian angels. We are very excited to bring this world to life with the help of Hulu, 20th Television Animation, and Bento Box Entertainment. Not to mention an insanely brilliant cast of actors.”