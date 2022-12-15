Hulu Orders Animated Series “Standing By” from Dan Levy, Starring David Tennant, Glenn Close

Hulu has ordered Standing By, a new animated series from 20th TV Animation and creators Dan Levy and Ally Pankiw, according to Deadline.

Danielle Uhlarik will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Levy will also lend his voice to the series in addition to executive producing under his overall deal at ABC

The series will also star: David Tennant Natalie Palamides Glenn Close Poppy Liu Samira Wiley

Levy and Pankiw worked together previously on the hit series Schitt’s Creek , on which Pankiw served as a story editor for two seasons.

Uhlarik recently signed a deal with 20th Television Animation and currently serves as an executive producer on Hulu's Solar Opposites.

