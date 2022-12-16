Faly Rakotohavana and Jordyn McIntosh Join Onyx Collective Comedy Series “Unprisoned”

According to Deadline, Faly Rakotohavana (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) and Jordyn McIntosh (Emancipation) have joined the Onyx Collective comedy series Unprisoned as series regulars.
- Rakotohavana and McIntosh have been cast as series regulars opposite Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo and Marque Richardson in the upcoming Hulu comedy series Unprisoned.
- Created and executive produced by Tracy McMillan, the series, inspired by her life, is about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.
- Rakotohavana will play Finn. Super-logical (a gamer), low-key but hilarious, sweet, smart and hyper-rational, Finn is the son of single mom/family therapist/influencer Paige (Washington). Finn is open hearted and open-minded toward his grandfather, and their relationship becomes a bridge home for Edwin — and a bridge into the world for Finn.
- McIntosh will portray Little Paige. Seven-year-old Little Paige is the personification of grown-up Paige’s Inner Child, she’s the part of Paige untouched by everything that has happened in her life — losing her mother, foster care, a dad in prison. She shows up regularly, speaking directly to us (and to Paige) with a hilarious and incisive wisdom of the all-knowing child.
- Yvette Lee Bowser serves as executive producer and showrunner. Joy Gorman Wettels will executive produce with Anonymous Content. Jen Braeden is also an executive producer.
- The series, which is the first scripted comedy series from the Onyx Collective, is produced by ABC Signature.
