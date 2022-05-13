Disney’s Onyx Collective Picks Up Their First Scripted Comedy Series “Unprisoned”

Onyx Collective announced today that it has picked up Unprisoned as its first scripted comedy series, coming from creator Tracy McMillan.

Kerry Washington and Tracy McMillan

What’s Happening:

Inspired by McMillan’s life, Unprisoned is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Washington will produce along with executive producer Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company.

Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo ( Da 5 Bloods ) executive produces and stars as Edwin Alexander, Paige’s father, who has recently been released from prison.

) serves as executive producer. Yvette Lee Bowser ( Dear White People ) serves as executive producer and showrunner.

What They’re Saying:

Tara Duncan, president of Onyx Collective and Freeform said: “From the moment we read the script for Unprisoned , we wanted this fresh, funny series for Onyx. Tracy tells the story of an endearing but complicated father-daughter relationship with the heart and humor of someone who has lived this all too common experience. We’re thrilled to continue our creative collaboration with Kerry Washington and the teams at Simpson Street and ABC Signature.”

