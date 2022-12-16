“Monsters at Work” to Make Disney Channel Debut Next Month

The popular series from Disney TV Animation, Monsters at Work, is joining the collection of animated series on Disney Channel, making its network debut next month, airing the first season that is already available on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The popular original animated series for Disney+, Monsters at Work, is making its way over to a more traditional linear format and premiering on Disney Channel in January.

are set to debut on Disney Channel on Friday, January 6th, at 8:00 PM. The episodes, “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated” and “Meet MIFT” are premiering in the primetime block that Friday night, but the subsequent episodes will make their debut on the network the following Saturday on a weekly basis at 8:00 AM.

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.

It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team(MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Produced by Disney Television Animation and inspired by the world of Disney and Pixar's Academy Award-winning Monsters, Inc., the series introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites.

If you can’t wait for the Disney Channel debut, you can still catch the entire first season of the series, now streaming on Disney+.