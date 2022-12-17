Disney Shares First Look At Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in “Doctor Who”

Only a little over a month ago did we learn that Disney+ would be the new, official home of Doctor Who, and we’re already getting first looks at the 15th Doctor on set alongside his new companion.

What’s Happening:

Fans are getting their first look at Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson dressed to the nines in their new roles in the upcoming episodes of BBC’s Doctor Who, which is set to debut next year on Disney+.

which is set to debut next year on Disney+. While we knew that Gatwa would be portraying the 15th Doctor when it was announced that the series would be coming to Disney+, it was only a few weeks ago that we learned

At the time, Gibson said, “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

And get started they have, as the pictures released today and shared by Disney+ show the pair outside of a trailer, clearly on set, while another has Gatwa presumably in his Doctor outfit, ready to go.

Back in October, Doctor Who. Under this new agreement, Disney+ will exclusively stream all upcoming seasons of the show outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland, which remain with BBC.

. Under this new agreement, Disney+ will exclusively stream all upcoming seasons of the show outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland, which remain with BBC. Set to arrive in November of next year, The new episodes just happen to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the show and are being produced in Wales by Bad Wolf with BBC studio production.

SPOILER: As the most recent episode of the show revealed, David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor (having previously played the Tenth Doctor) for three specials, before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role as the Fifteenth Doctor. If you want to know more, Ncuti Gatwa, the next Doctor, answers some of your questions below.

