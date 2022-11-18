Millie Gibson Cast as the Fifteenth Doctor’s Companion in “Doctor Who”

Millie Gibson has been cast as the Fifteenth Doctor’s companion in the upcoming series of Doctor Who, airing for the first time ever on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

18 year-old actress Millie Gibson has joined Doctor Who as Ruby Sunday, who will be the companion to Ncuti Gawta’s Fifteenth Doctor.

Gibson, who is known for her role in British soap opera Coronation Street, was unveiled at tonight's Children in Need event in the UK.

Starring alongside Ncuti Gatwa, Millie will make her debut over the festive season in 2023 when the Fifteenth Doctor takes control of the TARDIS.

But before that, David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor in a series of three specials set to air in November 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary.

Recently, it was announced that the BBC and Disney Branded Television have joined forces to make Disney+ the new global home Doctor Who.

What They’re Saying:

Speaking of her new role, Millie Gibson said: “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have traveled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

“Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!” Russell T Davies, Showrunner, said: “It’s the great honor of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”