Disney Animation Shares New Poster Art For Upcoming “Strange World” Disney+ Release

Walt Disney Animation Studios is celebrating the upcoming release of their latest animated film, Strange World, on Disney+ by sharing new poster art specifically for the streaming release of the film.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios is reminding everyone that their latest full-length animated feature, Strange World, is set to arrive on Disney+ on December 23rd.

is set to arrive on Disney+ on December 23rd. A new poster image is circulating social media showcasing three generations of the featured family, The Clades, caught up in a mysterious tentacle, while also featuring Splat, another character from the film.

Notably, all of the theatrical information is not featured on this poster image, and instead features a sizable Disney+ logo, as well as the date that the film will begin streaming, available to all subscribers of the service – December 23rd.

They're in their element when exploring this world…



Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast includes: Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher, Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger, Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure, Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things, Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world

The film is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon), co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen (Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Big Hero 6)

Strange World is now playing in theaters and comes to Disney+ and other digital platforms for purchase on December 23rd.