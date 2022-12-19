Disney Animation Shares New Poster Art For Upcoming “Strange World” Disney+ Release

Walt Disney Animation Studios is celebrating the upcoming release of their latest animated film, Strange World, on Disney+ by sharing new poster art specifically for the streaming release of the film.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney Animation Studios is reminding everyone that their latest full-length animated feature, Strange World, is set to arrive on Disney+ on December 23rd.
- A new poster image is circulating social media showcasing three generations of the featured family, The Clades, caught up in a mysterious tentacle, while also featuring Splat, another character from the film.
- Notably, all of the theatrical information is not featured on this poster image, and instead features a sizable Disney+ logo, as well as the date that the film will begin streaming, available to all subscribers of the service – December 23rd.
- Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.
- The voice cast includes:
- Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission
- Dennis Quaid as Searcher’s larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger
- Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher’s 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure
- Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher’s partner in all things
- Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia’s fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world
- The film is directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon), co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen (Raya and the Last Dragon) , and produced by Roy Conli (Big Hero 6)
- If you’re looking for more Strange World fun, then be sure to check out Alex’s review of the film.
- We also have a piece talking with some of the cast and crew of the film, as well as an interview with composer Henry Jackman.
- Strange World is now playing in theaters and comes to Disney+ and other digital platforms for purchase on December 23rd. A physical media release will take place in February.
