Walt Disney Animation Studios' Strange World will be available on all major digital platforms on December 23rd, as well as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD February 14.

The stunning (Tracy Brown, Los Angeles Times) family adventure arrives on all major digital platforms this holiday season on December 23 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 14. Strange World will also be available to Disney+

Bonus Features:

Anatomy of a Scene: Creating A Strange World – Learn about Walt Disney Animation Studios' creative process through a single, visually stunning scene as the filmmaking team puts all of their imagination – and more – on the screen.

Strange Science – Jaboukie Young-White (voice of Ethan Clade) hosts an exploration of how Walt Disney Animation Studios artists were inspired by real science to create Strange World.

Creature Feature – Journey into the world beneath Avalonia and meet some of the terrifying, slimy, gassy ­– and sometimes cute – creatures that inhabit this Strange World.

The Hidden Secrets of Strange World – Uncover the references and characters from some of your favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films hidden throughout the film, along with some fun facts and behind–the–scenes stories of how Strange World was made.

Outtakes – Go behind the glass as we join the cast of Strange World inside the recording booth for some fun, flubs and outtakes.

Deleted Scenes:

The Ballad of Jaeger Clade

Lightning Lynx

Funerals and Promises

Ethan and Searcher

About Strange World:

Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat; Legend, the family dog; and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast includes Academy Award- and Tony Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Emmy- and two-time Golden Globe-nominee Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; comedian, actor, writer, filmmaker and musician Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old, adventure-seeking son, Ethan; actress, producer, bestselling author and TIME100 cover honoree Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things; and critically acclaimed actress, producer, director and fine artist Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world.