Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade will be going on a temporary hiatus beginning December 23 as we head into Christmas Eve.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade will be temporarily paused from December 23–31 as Magic Kingdom transforms during Christmas week and into New Year's Eve.
- Taking its place will be Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, to get everyone into the holiday spirit.
- Although showtimes have not been posted yet, the Festival of Fantasy Parade should return on January 1, 2023.
About Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade: (According to the Walt Disney World website)
- Holiday Fun Along Main Street, U.S.A.
- Delight in an entertaining display chock-full of good cheer.
- The legendary street comes alive with yuletide spirit on select nights. Snap memorable photos of dancing gingerbread men, marching toy soldiers and beloved Disney Characters as they float by, waving hello.
- There’s even a special appearance by Santa Claus–riding in to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.