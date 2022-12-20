Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade will be going on a temporary hiatus beginning December 23 as we head into Christmas Eve.

What's Happening:

The Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade will be temporarily paused from December 23–31 as Magic Kingdom

will be temporarily paused from December 23–31 as Taking its place will be Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade , to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

, to get everyone into the holiday spirit. Although showtimes have not been posted yet, the Festival of Fantasy Parade should return on January 1, 2023.

About Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade: (According to the Walt Disney World website)