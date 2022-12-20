“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Tops Fandango’s 2023 Most Anticipated Movies Survey

Fandango recently surveyed more than 5,000 ticket-buyers to find out what films and performances fans are most excited for in 2023. A number of Disney projects made this list, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Little Mermaid, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

What’s Happening:

According to Fandango’s Annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey, the 2023 films that fans most want to see in theaters include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , Spider Man: Across the Spider-Verse , Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , John Wick: Chapter 4 , and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny .

, , , , and . Among the findings in Fandango’s annual Most Anticipated Movies Survey: 99% are excited to see more new movies debuting in theaters. 97% will attend the theater more often in 2023 than in 2022. 84% plan to see six or more movies on the big screen in 2023. 82% claim the moviegoing experience can’t be recreated at home. 72% would like to see more movies in IMAX and other premium large screen formats.



The full results from Fandango’s 2023 Most Anticipated Movies Survey are as follows (with Disney related projects bolded):

2023’s Most Anticipated Blockbusters:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

4. John Wick: Chapter 4

5. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

6. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

7. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

8. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes

9. Creed III

10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Most Anticipated New Performance on the Big Screen:

1. Halle Bailey ( The Little Mermaid )

2. Viola Davis ( The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes )

) 3. Jonathan Majors ( Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania )

4. Christopher Walken ( Dune: Part 2 )

) 5. Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Most Anticipated Hero:

1. Chris Pratt as Star Lord ( Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 )

2. Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones ( Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny )

3. Keanu Reeves as John Wick (John Wick: Chapter 4)

4. Zoe Saldana as Gamora ( Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 )

5. Paul Rudd as Ant-Man (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania)

Most Anticipated Villain:

1. Melissa McCarthy as Ursula ( The Little Mermaid )

2. Bill Skarsgård as the Marquis ( John Wick: Chapter 4 )

) 3. Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror ( Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania )

4. Jack Black (voice) as Bowser ( The Super Mario Bros. Movie )

) 5. Jason Momoa as Dante (Fast X)

Most Anticipated Family Film:

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

3. The Little Mermaid

4. Haunted Mansion

5. Pixar’s Elemental

Most Anticipated Horror Film:

1. Salem’s Lot

2. Insidious: Fear the Dark

3. The Exorcist

4. Scream 6

5. M3gan

Most Anticipated Live-Action Comedy:

1. Magic Mike’s Last Dance

2. Barbie

3. Cocaine Bear

4. House Party

5. 80 for Brady

Most Anticipated Action/Adventure (Non-Superhero) Movie:

1. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

2. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

3. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes

4. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

5. Fast X

Most Anticipated Superhero Movies:

1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

4. The Marvels

5. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Favorite Genre:

1. Action/Adventure/Superhero

2. Comedy

3. Animated/Family

4. Drama

5. Horror/Thriller

What They’re Saying: