Disneyland Adds Five Dates to Southern California Resident Ticket Offer

The Disneyland Resort has added five dates to the validity window of the limited-time Southern California resident ticket offer announced earlier this month.

What’s Happening:

Tickets initially went on sale on December 1st for weekday visits from January 9th – May 25th, 2023.

Beginning today, eligible guests may now also book park reservations for weekdays from January 2nd – 6th, 2023 with the Southern California Resident ticket promotion, subject to reservation availability.

This three-day weekday ticket (1 park per day and Park Hopper options are available) can be enjoyed on a consecutive three-day visit or on separate occasions across these winter to spring dates, and purchasing Disney Genie+ service as an add-on is available.

These earlier dates will allow guests to experience the final week of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, as well as the final week of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever celebration at Disney California Adventure

celebration at To make changes to existing reservations, guests are advised to contact Guest Information Ticket Sales for more information at (714) 781-4636 between the hours of 7:00 AM PST and 9:00 PM PST, 7 days a week, or cancel your existing reservation(s) and rebook on Disneyland.com.

For blockout dates and restrictions, click here