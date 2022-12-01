Disneyland Bringing Back Popular Southern California Resident Special 3-Day Weekday Ticket for Use in Early 2023

Disneyland’s popular Southern California resident ticket offer will return this January, allowing SoCal residents park entry for as little as $73 per person, per day for a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket.

What’s Happening:

Eligible guests may experience the magic of Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure

Upgrades such as a Park Hopper ticket or purchasing Disney Genie+ service are available at time of purchase.

These tickets are on sale now for visits beginning January 9th through May 25th, 2023, and are valid weekdays. For blockout dates and restrictions, click here

In addition to this ticket offer, the three Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Guests can save up to 20% off select standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and the Disneyland Hotel, and 10% off select standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, on select Sunday through Thursday nights, based upon availability from January 9th – March 9th, 2023.

These room offers may be reserved beginning December 7th, 2022, for stays beginning January 9th, 2023, and must be booked by March 6th, 2023. To learn more about this offer, visit Disneyland.com