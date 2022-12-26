LEGOLAND Florida Shares First Look at New Pirate River Quest Attraction

LEGOLAND Florida has revealed our first look at their upcoming attraction Pirate River Quest.

What’s Happening:

On this all-new attraction, captain-driven boats navigate the natural passageways of Lake Eloise and the historic Cypress Gardens.

The quest to uncover the lost treasure of Captain Redbeard of this family-friendly boat ride unfolds brick by brick with a variety of exciting sequences that tell the tale of a rowdy LEGO pirate crew, a troop of mischievous monkeys and even a fearsome kraken.

Pirate River Quest will set sail beginning January 12th, 2023, only at LEGOLAND Florida.

We took a look at construction of the new attraction