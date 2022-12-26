LEGOLAND Florida Shares First Look at New Pirate River Quest Attraction

LEGOLAND Florida has revealed our first look at their upcoming attraction Pirate River Quest.
What’s Happening:
- On this all-new attraction, captain-driven boats navigate the natural passageways of Lake Eloise and the historic Cypress Gardens.
- The quest to uncover the lost treasure of Captain Redbeard of this family-friendly boat ride unfolds brick by brick with a variety of exciting sequences that tell the tale of a rowdy LEGO pirate crew, a troop of mischievous monkeys and even a fearsome kraken.
- Pirate River Quest will set sail beginning January 12th, 2023, only at LEGOLAND Florida.
- We took a look at construction of the new attraction back in September.
- Alongside the debut of Pirate River Quest, the Resort has set the course for family fun. Special events and exciting entertainment will deliver treasured moments throughout 2023, starting with Pirate Fest Weekends.
- For five consecutive weekends, starting on January 21st, families will enjoy pirate-packed days of play, including exclusive character meet-and-greets, exciting entertainment, LEGO builds, and specialty food plus, it’s included with theme park admission or with an Annual Pass.