Photos: Pirate River Quest Gets Assembled at LEGOLAND Florida Brick by Brick

LEGOLAND Florida is only a few weeks away from the debut of their newest attraction, Pirate River Quest, opening on November 2nd. While we were at the park checking out the kick-off of the park’s Halloween event, Brick or Treat, we thought we’d head over and check out the progress on the new attraction.

Located in the park’s historic Cypress Gardens area, the remnants of the park that LEGOLAND Florida now sits on, Pirate River Quest will feature boats that navigate the canals in this area of the park, which now include LEGO Figures and pirate show scenes.

If you’re a fan of the landmark Cypress Gardens though, don’t worry. The area is still intact and fans can still walk through the historic area, though select portions are blocked off temporarily while work continues on the new attraction.

Elsewhere in the park, guests can now see advertisements for the new attraction on park maps and directories.

LEGOLAND Florida will soon welcome guests and invite them to set sail with a rowdy crew of LEGO pirates on Captain’s orders to explore the murky waters and retrieve the lost treasure, stolen by a troop of mischievous monkeys. Guests will Journey through the uncharted waters of the legendary Cypress Gardens and discover the secrets protecting its canals, as this all-new story unfolds brick by brick into a family-friendly treasure hunt. Adventure awaits you at LEGOLAND on the Pirate River Quest, opening November 2nd, 2022 at LEGOLAND Florida.