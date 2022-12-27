Disney Animation Gives “Strange World” The 8-Bit Treatment In New Video

Walt Disney Animation has taken their retro pulp comic-style film and given it another retro treatment, turning the story into an 8-bit video game style adventure in a fun video.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios has given their latest film, Strange World, the 8-bit treatment telling (part of) the story told in the new movie in the distinct retro style.

Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew and a slew of ravenous creatures.

The voice cast includes: Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world

The film is directed by Don Hall ( Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon ) , co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen ( Raya and the Last Dragon) , and produced by Roy Conli ( Big Hero 6)

Strange World is now streaming on Disney+, but if you can catch it in a theater near you, we strongly suggest that to take in the amazing visuals of the film. Strange World is also available for purchase on digital platforms.