Marvel Day at Sea Gets a Little Sweeter with New Superhero Treats

Marvel Day at Sea is set to return to the Disney Dream in 2023 and Marvel fans can enjoy some sweet treats inspired by their favorite characters. Marvel shared a first look at these new treats.

In just a few weeks, the Disney Dream sets sail on select itineraries out of Miami and you and your family can experience the once in a lifetime adventure that is the Marvel Day at Sea.

As if all that Super Hero adventuring wasn't enough, the amazing culinary team at Disney Cruise Line

At Vanellope’s Sweets and Treats on the Disney Dream during Marvel Day at Sea, guests will find the Baby Groot Marshmallow Stick.

Celebrate your favorite heroes with the Iron Man Cupcake made with vanilla sponge cake and vanilla frosting or the Spider-Man Cupcake made with chocolate devil cake and white chocolate mousse.

Show your True Believer status by enjoying the Captain America brownie or the Marvel Cookie Sandwich with dulce de leche filling, and so much more available throughout the ship.

Characters Sea:

Captain America

Sam Wilson

Mighty Thor

Shang-Chi

Ms. Marvel

Ant-Man

Kate Bishop

Spider-Man

Iron Man

Black Panther

Captain Marvel

Thor

Loki

Black Widow

Dates:

Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami in early 2023.

The Western Caribbean itinerary features Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay. Jan. 7 Jan. 21 Feb. 4 Feb. 18 March 4

The Western Caribbean itinerary includes stops at Cozumel, Mexico, and Castaway Cay.

Jan. 16

Jan. 30

Feb. 13

Feb. 27