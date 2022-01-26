Disney Cruise Line Reveals Marvel Day at Sea Dates for 2023 Aboard the Disney Dream

Marvel Day at Sea cruises for 2022 are currently setting sail across the Caribbean on the Disney Magic, but Disney has revealed good news for fans looking for an epic vacation in early 2023.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line will have the largest assembly of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains on one ship sailing epic voyages from Miami, on the Disney Dream in 2023!

Marvel Day at Sea is a day-long celebration on select five-night Caribbean cruises featuring encounters with some of your favorite Marvel Super Heroes, action-packed entertainment and Marvel-themed activities designed for the whole family to enjoy.

Beginning January 7, 2023, Marvel Day at Sea will take place on nine five-night Caribbean cruises sailing from Miami. Departing January 16th, January 30th, February 13th and February 27th, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes a stop at Cozumel, Mexico and Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

Departing January 7th, January 21st, February 4th, February 18th and March 4th, 2023, the Western Caribbean itinerary includes Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Castaway Cay.

Marvel Day at Sea combines the thrills of renowned Marvel comics, films and animated series with the excitement of a Disney cruise during an unforgettable day at sea.