Arata Isozaki, Designer of Team Disney Building in Orlando, Passes Away at 91

Arata Isozaki, a prolific Japanese architect and the designer of the Team Disney building in Orlando, has passed away at the age of 91, according to the New York Times.

  • Isozaki was an award-winning architect, urban planner and theorist.
  • He died on Wednesday at his home in Okinawa, as confirmed by his longtime companion, Misa Shin, in a statement.
  • According to the New York Times, Isozaki was “both an agent and messenger of change” and his buildings were “unique and escaped signature.”
  • Isozaki held a four-decade-long international career, during which he worked in many styles and many countries.
  • To Disney fans though, his most familiar work is undoubtedly the Team Disney Building at Walt Disney World resort.

Photo courtesy of The Disney Blog

  • In addition to Shin, Isozaki is survived by two sons, Kan and Chu, from an earlier marriage.

What they’re saying:

  • United States Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer: “Isozaki is a pioneer in understanding that the need for architecture is both global and local — that those two forces are part of a single challenge.”