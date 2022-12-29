Arata Isozaki, Designer of Team Disney Building in Orlando, Passes Away at 91

Arata Isozaki, a prolific Japanese architect and the designer of the Team Disney building in Orlando, has passed away at the age of 91, according to the New York Times.

Isozaki was an award-winning architect, urban planner and theorist.

He died on Wednesday at his home in Okinawa, as confirmed by his longtime companion, Misa Shin, in a statement.

According to the New York Times, Isozaki was “both an agent and messenger of change” and his buildings were “unique and escaped signature.”

Isozaki held a four-decade-long international career, during which he worked in many styles and many countries.

To Disney fans though, his most familiar work is undoubtedly the Team Disney Building at Walt Disney World

Photo courtesy of The Disney Blog

In addition to Shin, Isozaki is survived by two sons, Kan and Chu, from an earlier marriage.

