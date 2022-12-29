Disney100: Beast Kingdom Introduces High End Platinum Edition Statues for the MasterCraft Series

Disney fans have plenty of ways to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and one of the more elaborate options comes from Beast Kingdom. Four iconic characters have been turned into large figures reaching more than 3-feet tall as part of the platinum edition MasterCraft series.

What’s Happening:

When celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, you have to go all out, right? Beast Kingdom’s MasterCraft series does just that with elaborate statues inspired by: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Stitch

The beloved characters strike a signature pose for these statues that measure an impressive 40-inches tall and will be a coveted item for many serious Disney collectors.

Mickey’s got a hand on his hip, Minnie holds the hem of her skirt, Donald’s thumbs are under his collar and Stitch is dancing the hula!

Designs under the MasterCraft line are hand-painted and limited in edition run. While the edition size hasn’t been announced, Beast Kingdom notes that the figures will have individually numbered plaques.

Now for the moment you’ve been waiting for, how much do they cost?

This number is not for the faint of heart, as each statue sells for $7,934.99—and that’s pre-tax and shipping/handling. In fact the site states shipping will be calculated and invoiced separately at the time of shipment.

All four figures are listed on the Beast Kingdom website as a pre-order item [email protected]

This may not be a mass collectible series, but for fans who do want to celebrate Disney100

Beast-Kingdom USA | MC-080 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Master Craft Platinum Mickey 40" Statue

Beast-Kingdom USA | MC-078 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Master Craft Platinum Minnie 40" Statue

Beast-Kingdom USA | MC-077 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Master Craft Platinum Donald Duck 40" Statue

Beast-Kingdom USA | MC-079 Disney 100 Years of Wonder Master Craft Platinum Stitch 40" Statue

Disney 100 Years of Wonder officially kicks off on New Years Eve—December 31, 2022! You can join the celebration all year long as Disney100 festivities such as park events, shopping, new content releases and more will be happening throughout 2023.