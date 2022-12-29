Soccer Legend Pele Passes Away at 82

Pele, one of the most iconic and beloved athletes in the world and perhaps the greatest soccer player of all time, has passed away at the age of 82.

Pele’s death was confirmed by his agent Joe Fraga and his daughter Kely Nascimento, on her Instagram account

She shared a message that translates to “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, he was dubbed Pele after mispronouncing the name of a player called Bile, according to ESPN

