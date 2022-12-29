Soccer Legend Pele Passes Away at 82

Pele, one of the most iconic and beloved athletes in the world and perhaps the greatest soccer player of all time, has passed away at the age of 82.
- Pele’s death was confirmed by his agent Joe Fraga and his daughter Kely Nascimento, on her Instagram account.
- She shared a message that translates to “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”
- Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, he was dubbed Pele after mispronouncing the name of a player called Bile, according to ESPN.
- Disney fans are likely familiar with the Pele Soccer Shop, which has locations in both Downtown Disney in Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs in Walt Disney World Resort.
- Pele has also been a subject of focus in ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary series as well as other series like Abby’s Places on ESPN+.
- Pele won a record three World Cups for Brazil and was officially declared a national treasure by the Brazilian government to keep him from signing with a European club.
- He would later go on to play in the U.S., for the New York Cosmos.
- He ended his playing career on October 1, 1977, in an exhibition between the Cosmos and his former club, Santos. He played a half for each team.