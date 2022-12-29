Los Angeles Times Article Shares Insights into Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

The Los Angeles Times recently got the chance to preview the soon-to-open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, and we wanted to run down some interesting new tidbits they discovered.
What’s Happening:
- Super Nintendo World is the first major video-game themed land in a United States theme park.
- Jon Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative, shared the story for the area. Upon entering the area, guests will find themselves in the castle of Mario’s beloved Princess Peach, who has just had her golden mushroom stolen. “Part of our mission is to help her get it back. That’s the rationale and the purpose behind a lot of the interactive games.”
- Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the land’s sole ride, will meld physical sets with movement-tracking augmented reality that will respond to guest positions, a first for an American theme park.
- The land will also feature four multiplayer mini-games that will culminate in a group battle against Bowser Jr.
- As with the original version of the land at Universal Studios Japan, Hollywood’s version will also feature the interactive Power-Up Bands, available for $40.
- The bands will connect with an app, which will allow guests to track their progress in recapturing the golden mushroom, as well as allow them to collect virtual coins throughout the land and keep tally of their Mario Kart ride scores.
- The article notes that open-to-the-public technical rehearsals for the land could begin well before opening, perhaps as soon as early to mid-January.
- Check out the full Los Angeles Times article for more details, as well as some exclusive photos from inside Super Nintendo World.
- Super Nintendo World opens February 17th at Universal Studios Hollywood. Annual Passholder previews will be held on select dates between January 29th and February 11th.