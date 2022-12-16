Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting Pass Member Previews of Super Nintendo World Select Dates Between January 29th – February 11th

Earlier this week, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that Super Nintendo World will officially open on February 17th, 2023. But before that, Pass Members can sign up to attend a preview of the land before it officially opens!

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members are invited to be among the first to experience the brand-new Super Nintendo World before the official grand opening. Let loose in this incredible, colorful land of play featuring the groundbreaking ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and imaginative interactive areas.

The previews will take place on select dates between January 29th and February 11th, 2023. Those dates are January 29, 30 and 31 & February 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11.

An advance online reservation is required for entry into this preview. Reservations are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations will open on UniversalStudiosHollywood.com

Reservations will be in two-hour time windows, and pass blackout dates will not apply with a reservation.

More information is available through this Q&A released by the park

Event Offerings: