Bound Into the Year of the Rabbit with Disney x House of Givenchy Oswald Collection

Disney x House of Givenchy is celebrating the Disney100 and Year of the Rabbit with a capsule collection starring the one and only Oswald.

Earlier this month Disney fans and fashion lovers enjoyed a sneak peek at a Givenchy capsule collection

The limited edition series features a character who’s actually older than Mickey Mouse, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit!

With his long black ears and bright blue shorts, Oswald shines on a wide range of apparel and accessories including: Jackets Hoodies Joggers Tennis Shoes Statement T-Shirts Card Holders Hats And more

In addition to Oswald (featured in many moods), his beloved girlfriend Ortensia also cameos on upcoming unique pieces that diehard Disney fans will adore.

House of Givenchy worked with Disney to create a “one-of-a-kind world tour” for marketing of the collection that focuses on Oswald’s high-energy spirit meshed with the directional aesthetic for Givenchy. The result is a rather charming video that takes Oswald from El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles to the House of Givenchy in Paris.

Select pieces in the Disney x House of Givenchy Oswald Collection are available globally in stores and on givenchy.com

Fans can join the celebration through a digital journey on Snapchat with the Oswald World Painter AR lens, which allows users to colour the sky with paint, stencils, and passport stamps highlighting the 5 cities of Oswald’s Givenchy tour, beginning December 15th, 2022.

The lens will drive users to the Givenchy site to discover more about this capsule collection.

