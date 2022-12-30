Bound Into the Year of the Rabbit with Disney x House of Givenchy Oswald Collection

Disney x House of Givenchy is celebrating the Disney100 and Year of the Rabbit with a capsule collection starring the one and only Oswald.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this month Disney fans and fashion lovers enjoyed a sneak peek at a Givenchy capsule collection inspired by The Walt Disney Company’s 100 year history.
- The limited edition series features a character who’s actually older than Mickey Mouse, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit!
- With his long black ears and bright blue shorts, Oswald shines on a wide range of apparel and accessories including:
- Jackets
- Hoodies
- Joggers
- Tennis Shoes
- Statement T-Shirts
- Card Holders
- Hats
- And more
- In addition to Oswald (featured in many moods), his beloved girlfriend Ortensia also cameos on upcoming unique pieces that diehard Disney fans will adore.
- House of Givenchy worked with Disney to create a “one-of-a-kind world tour” for marketing of the collection that focuses on Oswald’s high-energy spirit meshed with the directional aesthetic for Givenchy. The result is a rather charming video that takes Oswald from El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles to the House of Givenchy in Paris.
- Select pieces in the Disney x House of Givenchy Oswald Collection are available globally in stores and on givenchy.com. Prices range from $255 USD to $5,690 USD.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Oswald NYC classic fit t-shirt
Oversized fit Oswald denim jacket
Oswald card holder in box leather
Oswald City Sport sneakers in leather
Oswald GIVENCHY double layer t-shirt
Get In on The Fun:
- Fans can join the celebration through a digital journey on Snapchat with the Oswald World Painter AR lens, which allows users to colour the sky with paint, stencils, and passport stamps highlighting the 5 cities of Oswald’s Givenchy tour, beginning December 15th, 2022.
- The lens will drive users to the Givenchy site to discover more about this capsule collection.
Did You Know?:
- Created by Walt Disney and his studio artists and known as the clever and fun-loving precursor to Mickey Mouse, Oswald is a first in the history of character animation.
- Earlier this month, Walt Disney Animation Studios debuted an all-new Oswald short for the first time in nearly 95 years.