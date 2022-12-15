Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Takes the Spotlight in New Disney x Givenchy Capsule Collection

In celebration of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, Disney has teamed up with House Of Givenchy for a new Capsule Collection starring, not Mickey Mouse, but rather Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Givenchy and Disney have announced a brand-new capsule collection starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, in celebration of Lunar New Year and 100 years of Disney.

As the Walt Disney Company reaches its milestone 100th anniversary, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit has emerged from the Disney vault to re-enter the pop culture zeitgeist ahead of the Year of the Rabbit!

Givenchy Creative Director Matthew M. Williams drew inspiration from around the globe including New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Tokyo and beyond.

For this collaboration, Williams worked with Disney to create a “one-of-a-kind world tour” that fuses Oswald’s mischievous, high-energy spirit with his own directional aesthetic for Givenchy, in a capsule of collectible statement pieces that capture the spirit of adventure.

The Disney x Givenchy capsule collection will be available starting December 16th in China, Singapore and Tokyo Ikebukuro pop-up.

Fans can shop the collection at the Miami Aventura pop-up on December 19th and it will be available globally on December 30th in stores and on givenchy.com

Prices range from $255 USD to $5,690 USD

A Stylish Collection:

Essential pieces for women include:

Blue varsity jacket with white sleeves featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia

Bright red oversized shirt and sporty short ensemble

Must-have denims

T-shirts in pink, white, black, or red and black tie- dye

Hoodies

Tanks

Track pants

The Men’s selections include:

Red varsity jacket

Statement denims

T-shirts with GIVENCHY lettering sport key words and places, like "Lucky" and "New York City."

Sweatshirts

Track ensembles

The accessory lineup features:

Disney x Givenchy tennis shoes

Totes

Small cross-body bags

Card carriers

Phone cases

Earbud cases

Caps

Oswald’s World Tour:

The campaign and Oswald’s world tour will come to life in a mixed reality short produced in collaboration with both Walt Disney Animation Studios and art director and photographer Julian Klincewicz.

This all-new short will feature global talent Madelaine Petsch, Amber Liu and Alton Mason enjoying an adventure alongside the Lucky Rabbit.

The journey will begin at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, and move through Shanghai, New York, Tokyo and Paris, where Oswald will end his trip at the House of Givenchy.

Get In on The Fun:

Fans can join the celebration through a digital journey on Snapchat with the Oswald World Painter AR lens, which allows users to colour the sky with paint, stencils, and passport stamps highlighting the 5 cities of Oswald’s Givenchy tour, beginning December 15th, 2022.

The lens will drive users to the Givenchy site to discover more about this capsule collection.

Did You Know?: