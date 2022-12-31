Launch of Disney100 Website Seemingly Delayed

During the D23 Expo this past September, Disney announced their plans to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the company with Disney100. At that time, a website was set up, promising to fully launch on January 1st, 2023. That however, seems to no longer be the case.
What’s Happening:
- You can find the official Disney100 website at Disney.com/Disney100.
- Since the website first launched, all you would find was some text that reads:
“Disney 100 Years of Wonder
For 100 years, Disney stories have unlocked a special kind of wonder in our lives.
Shared across generations, across time, across this whole wondrous world.
So join us as we celebrate 100 years of Disney wonder, and look ahead to our next 100 years, together.”
- The current main page also stated that everything will begin (which also likely means a fully developed site) on January 1st, 2023.
- However, the website has now been updated to simply feature the Disney100 logo and “Coming 2023.”
- This likely means that Disney100 may not kick off completely with the first day of 2023 as originally intended, and may not be ready to roll out until a later date.
- One possible launch date is January 27th, when the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort officially kicks off.
- Describing the Disney100 event at the D23 Expo, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek said: “For nearly a century, Disney has been entertaining and inspiring people around the world. I can’t wait to give fans a first look at what we have in store for our hundredth anniversary, and how we’re using this occasion to celebrate all the fans and families who have welcomed Disney into their lives.”