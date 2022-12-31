Loss of Power Causes Electrical Sparks on The Wheel at ICON Park

In developing news, an incident appears to have occurred at ICON Park in Orlando, where the iconic Wheel lost power and electrical sparks were spotted.
UPDATE 10:35 p.m. – 12/31/2022:
- According to the OCFire Rescue Twitter, a total of 62 individuals have been rescued from pods on The Wheel at ICON Park.
- No injuries have been reported.
What’s Happening:
- Multiple emergency units are on the scene at ICON Park in Orlando as multiple people are trapped onboard The Wheel.
- Reportedly, the iconic ferris wheel lost power, and electrical sparks were spotted, as shown by pictures and videos spotted across Twitter.
- Guests are currently stuck aboard The Wheel as crews work to safely evacuate everyone.
- Roads surrounding ICON Park have been closed down.
- We’ll update this post as we get more information.
- This is not the first time that ICON Park has been shrouded in controversy this year, following an unfortunate fatality and the subsequent closure of the Orlando Free Fall.
- To learn more about ICON Park, visit iconparkorlando.com.