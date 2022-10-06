Orlando Free Fall Tower To Be Demolished

After an incident took place earlier this year at one of Orlando’s newest attractions, it has been decided that the Orlando Free Fall will be demolished, according to WFTV.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year in March, an incident took place at one of the newest attractions in Central Florida, The Orlando Free Fall, that led to the tragic death of 14 year old Tyre Sampson.
- Now, the owners of the attraction, Orlando SlingShot Group, have revealed that they have made the decision to tear down the record-breaking freefall tower, a decision that is also supported by officials at ICON Park, where the tower sits.
- Along with the demolition of the tower, Orlando SlingShot group has also announced that they will be creating a scholarship in Tyre’s name.
- There is no timeline announced at this time for when the ride’s demolition will take place.
- The Orlando Free Fall opened in December of 2021 and stands at 430 feet tall, with 30 riders who rotated around the tower and tilted 30 degrees before freefalling at speeds of 75 MPH before being slowed as they approached the ground level.
- The incident in March involving the teen led to an investigation and outpouring of support for Sampson’s family that led to the closure of the attraction and the neighboring SlingShot attraction, owned by the same group, at ICON Park on Orlando’s popular International Drive tourist district. Neither of which have reopened since, and have stood dark and unlit since that night earlier this year.
What They’re Saying:
- Orlando SlingShot Group CEO Ritchie Armstrong: “We are devastated by Tyre’s death. We have listened to the wishes of Tyre’s family and the community, and have made the decision to take down the FreeFall.
- ICON Park:“Tyre’s death is a tragedy that we will never forget. As the landlord, ICON Park welcomes and appreciates Orlando Slingshot’s decision to take down the ride,”