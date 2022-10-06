Orlando Free Fall Tower To Be Demolished

After an incident took place earlier this year at one of Orlando’s newest attractions, it has been decided that the Orlando Free Fall will be demolished, according to WFTV.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year in March, an incident took place at one of the newest attractions in Central Florida, The Orlando Free Fall, that led to the tragic death of 14 year old Tyre Sampson.

Now, the owners of the attraction, Orlando SlingShot Group, have revealed that they have made the decision to tear down the record-breaking freefall tower, a decision that is also supported by officials at ICON Park, where the tower sits.

Along with the demolition of the tower, Orlando SlingShot group has also announced that they will be creating a scholarship in Tyre’s name.

There is no timeline announced at this time for when the ride’s demolition will take place.

The Orlando Free Fall opened in December of 2021 and stands at 430 feet tall, with 30 riders who rotated around the tower and tilted 30 degrees before freefalling at speeds of 75 MPH before being slowed as they approached the ground level.

The incident in March

What They’re Saying: