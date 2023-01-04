Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Closing for Refurbishment This Month

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen at Downtown Disney in the Disneyland Resort will be undergoing renovations this month.

What’s Happening:

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen will be closed for refurbishment beginning January 9, 2023.

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen Express will be closed for refurbishment beginning January 9, 2023 and will reopen with a temporarily modified experience.

Updates will be shared regarding reopening details when available.

As part of a district-wide update to Downtown Disney

About Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen: (according to the Disneyland website)

Real New Orleans Roots: Ralph Brennan’s family entered the hospitality business in 1943 with the purchase of the historic Old Absinthe House on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter, once the headquarters of the notorious pirate Jean Lafitte. During its 200-year-plus history, personalities ranging from Mark Twain to Frank Sinatra have passed through its doors.

To bring an authentic look and feel to the location at the Downtown Disney District, a dozen New Orleans-based artists were commissioned to create original works of art expressly for Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen.

In a hurry? Not to worry! At Jazz Kitchen Express, grab fresh beignets and house specialties. These delicious French-style doughnuts dusted with powdered sugar are made fresh throughout the day and are a must-try.