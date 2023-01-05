Who doesn't like to save when it comes to going on a Walt Disney World vacation? On select nights in 2023, you can save up to 25% on stays in 2023.
What's Happening:
- Save up to 25% on stays most nights April 10 through July 10, 2023.
- Save up to 20% on stays most nights March 1 through March 31, 2023.
- There’s magic all around your Clients at Walt Disney World Resort. And they can enjoy even more enchantment with special benefits for Guests of Disney Resort hotels—including early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before regular park opening to experience select attractions (with valid park admission and a theme park reservation).
Save up to 25%: (Save 25% for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023 or Save 20% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023)
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Save up to 20%: (Save 20% for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023 or Save 15% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023)
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Save up to 15%: (Save 15% for stays most nights April 10 to July 10, 2023 or Save 10% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023)
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save 10%: (Save 10% for stays most nights March 1 to March 31, 2023; and April 10 to July 10, 2023)
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Important Details:
- The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.
- Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.
- Length of stay requirements may apply.
- Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts, and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.
- Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.
- Advance reservations required.
- Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas and Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.
- Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events and are not included in this offer.
