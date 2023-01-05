The Walt Disney Company To Hold First Earnings Call Since Reinstatement of Bob Iger on Feb 8

The Walt Disney Company is set to hold their first Earnings Call since the reinstatement of Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger early next month.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company is set to discuss their fiscal full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results via a live audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

These results will be released after the close of regular trading on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Those wishing to listen to the webcast can visit www.disney.com/investors

LaughingPlace.com will also be hosting a live blog sharing key points from the meeting as it’s happening.

This earnings call marks the first call since the return of Bob Iger as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company. Iger took back the reins of the company from former CEO Bob Chapek, who helmed the last Earnings Call that many point to as the breaking point for the board, leading them to a weekend decision

