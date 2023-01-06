Disney100: Hot Topic Exclusive Mickey Mouse Funko Pop! Celebrates Decades of the Global Icon

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Funko has introduced their Disney100 Pop! figures including a Mickey Mouse exclusive at Hot Topic.

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! A wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have popped up including a Hot Topic exclusive showcasing Mickey Mouse.

This new Pop! highlights our main mouse through the decades highlighting him in both black and white and his signature colors.

Our favorite part is the black and white portion which features the “pie eye” style of his earliest looks. It’s a fun nod to the classics that also brings him into modern day collectibles.

The Disney100 Mickey Mouse Funko Pop is available exclusively at Hot Topic

“It sure is swell to join Pop! Mickey Mouse in a celebration! This exclusive Pop! Mickey Mouse is ready to celebrate the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. One half of this special-edition Pop! Mickey Mouse is in black and white, while the other half is in full color. Oh boy!”

Funko Disney100 Pop! Mickey Mouse Vinyl Figure Hot Topic Exclusive – $14.90

Pop! 1311

Approx. 3 3/4"

More Disney100 Funko Pop!:

We love this charming Mickey Mouse Pop! but did you know there are more collectibles as part of this series? Check out the lineup that includes Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Walt Disney, and poster display Pop! figures.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.