Disney100: New Funko Pop! Collectibles Including Oswald, Walt Disney and More Available for Pre-Order

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! Today Funko has opened pre-orders on a selection of figures and Movie Poster with Case displays that fans will adore.

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! A wave of new Funko Pop! figures and display pieces have landed at Entertainment Earth and will make a great addition to your ever-growing Disney collection.

Funko is offering Pop! collectibles that come in a hard plastic case and feature a background poster and Pop! figure. These are meant to be displayed as is and the figures are not removable.

For fans who want to stick with traditional Pop! figures, there’s a greyscale Walt Disney and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Oswald is extra special as this version has a Chase Variant. Some lucky fans will receive the alternate version of Disney’s first character, this time sporting a trendy top hat.

The Disney100 Funko Pop collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

This series of collectibles is expected to ship to fans in February 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney 100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Pop! Art Cover Figure with Case – $59.99

Disney 100 Snow White & Woodland Creatures Pop! Movie Poster with Case – $59.99

Disney 100 Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket Pop! Movie Poster with Case – $59.99

Disney 100 Fantasia Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey with Broom Pop! Movie Poster with Case – $59.99

Disney 100 Walt Disney with Drawing Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Disney 100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.