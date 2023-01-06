“GMA” Guest List: Prince Harry, Katie Holmes and More to Appear Week of January 9th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 9th-14th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 9th-14th:

  • Monday, January 9
    • Michael Strahan’s interview with Prince Harry (Spare)
    • Gabby Giffords and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) on gun violence prevention
    • Rosie Perez (Your Honor)
    • Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. and Christopher Benson (A Few Days Full of Trouble)
    • Performance by Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Tuesday, January 10
    • Chef Jamie Oliver (ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders)
    • Mariana van Zeller (Trafficked)
    • James Patterson and Mike Lupica (The House of Wolves)
  • Wednesday, January 11
    • Dr. Jennifer Ashton (PCOS prescription)
    • Katie Holmes (The Wanderers)
    • Chef Jamie Oliver (ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders)
  • Thursday, January 12
    • Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg (How to Murder Your Husband)
    • Elise Smith (Baker and recipe developer)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Chef Jamie Oliver (ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders)
  • Friday, January 13
    • Dietitian Maya Feller (PCOS prescription)
    • Performance by Myke Towers
  • Saturday, January 14
    • Tyrell Terry
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.