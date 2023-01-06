“GMA” Guest List: Prince Harry, Katie Holmes and More to Appear Week of January 9th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 9th-14th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 9th-14th:

Monday, January 9 Michael Strahan’s interview with Prince Harry ( Spare ) Gabby Giffords and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) on gun violence prevention Rosie Perez ( Your Honor ) Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. and Christopher Benson ( A Few Days Full of Trouble ) Performance by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tuesday, January 10 Chef Jamie Oliver ( ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders ) Mariana van Zeller ( Trafficked ) James Patterson and Mike Lupica ( The House of Wolves )

Wednesday, January 11 Dr. Jennifer Ashton (PCOS prescription) Katie Holmes ( The Wanderers ) Chef Jamie Oliver ( ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders )

Thursday, January 12 Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg ( How to Murder Your Husband ) Elise Smith (Baker and recipe developer) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Chef Jamie Oliver ( ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders )

Friday, January 13 Dietitian Maya Feller (PCOS prescription) Performance by Myke Towers

Saturday, January 14 Tyrell Terry Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.