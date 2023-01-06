“GMA” Guest List: Prince Harry, Katie Holmes and More to Appear Week of January 9th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 9th-14th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 9th-14th:
- Monday, January 9
- Michael Strahan’s interview with Prince Harry (Spare)
- Gabby Giffords and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) on gun violence prevention
- Rosie Perez (Your Honor)
- Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. and Christopher Benson (A Few Days Full of Trouble)
- Performance by Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Tuesday, January 10
- Chef Jamie Oliver (ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders)
- Mariana van Zeller (Trafficked)
- James Patterson and Mike Lupica (The House of Wolves)
- Wednesday, January 11
- Dr. Jennifer Ashton (PCOS prescription)
- Katie Holmes (The Wanderers)
- Chef Jamie Oliver (ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders)
- Thursday, January 12
- Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg (How to Murder Your Husband)
- Elise Smith (Baker and recipe developer)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Chef Jamie Oliver (ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders)
- Friday, January 13
- Dietitian Maya Feller (PCOS prescription)
- Performance by Myke Towers
- Saturday, January 14
- Tyrell Terry
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
