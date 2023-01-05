“Good Morning America” to Feature Interview with Prince Harry Ahead of the Release of His Memoir

ABC News’ Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan sits down with Prince Harry in a wide-ranging one-on-one interview, which will air across the network.

What’s Happening:

On the eve of his memoir’s publication, Prince Harry discusses his relationship with Prince William and King Charles, how Princess Diana would feel about the rift between her sons, whether he wants to reconcile with the family, the pressure of the U.K. tabloids, finding his purpose in the military, processing the grief over his mother’s death and more.

The interview will air during Good Morning America on Monday, January 9th (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST), with a first look airing today, January 5th.

on Monday, January 9th (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST), with a first look airing today, January 5th. A half-hour special will stream on Monday, January 9th on ABC News Live (8:30 p.m. EST, 9:30 p.m. PST) and on Hulu

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, will be released on January 10th, 2023 by Random House.

