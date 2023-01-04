The True Crime Podcast Series “Truth and Lies: The Informant” Will Debut on January 11

ABC News has announced a second season of the award-winning true crime podcast series Truth and Lies. The first two episodes of the five-part series will debut on January 11, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News announced today the return of its award-winning, hit true-crime podcast series Truth and Lies: The Informant.
- The second season tells the remarkable story of Dan Day, an ordinary man who risked his life to prevent a terror attack that officials believe could have surpassed the death and destruction of the Oklahoma City Bombing.
- The five-part narrative series hosted by author Dick Lehr (White Hot Hate: A True Story of Domestic Terrorism in America’s Heartland) explores how a father and husband in Garden City, Kansas, gained the trust and confidence of the FBI and found the courage to infiltrate a right-wing militia group planning to carry out mass murder.
- The first two episodes will be released on Wednesday January 11, with new episodes published weekly.
- Truth and Lies: The Informant features Day’s secret audio recordings as he goes undercover for the FBI.
- The tapes offer critical insight into members of the militia group and the terror plot they hatched and methodically planned over several months.
- The series spotlights interviews with figures central to the story, including Day, the FBI agents and federal prosecutor who led the investigation, as well as members of the Muslim community that the hate group targeted. George Stephanopoulos Productions’ Hulu documentary The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland serves as the source material for these firsthand accounts and interviews.
- The podcast also features new interviews delving into the persistent and pervasive scourge of Islamophobia in this country and how the politically charged rhetoric of 2016 added fuel to the fire.
- This series marks the second installment of ABC Audio’s Truth and Lies franchise, following the hit first season Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein, which won the 2021 Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Storytelling.
- It chronicled the rise and fall of the disgraced financier and the stories of the women who fought to bring him to justice.
- Truth and Lies: The Informant is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.