“20/20” Reports on a Tragedy That Rocked a Former NFL Player’s Family

Antonio Armstrong ― a former NFL player turned successful business owner ― and his wife, Dawn Armstrong, raised what seemed to be a picture-perfect Texas family centered on faith and football. But on a fateful night in July 2016, everything changed when their then 16-year-old son AJ called 911 and reported that he heard gunshots from their room. When police arrived, they found the murder weapon had been left behind along with a mysterious note that read, “I’ve been watching for a long time.”

In a new 20/20 , ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman has the first network interview with AJ, who was quickly identified as the prime suspect by authorities. AJ — who is facing a third capital murder trial after two hung juries — denies the charge and describes what he says really happened in the house that night, as well as his relationship with his parents and brother Josh, who his defense attorneys point to as a possible alternate suspect even though authorities have cleared him.

20/20 airs Friday, January 6th (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu