Disney100: Ariel, Baby Moana, Remy and More Featured in New Mini Figure Set from Beast Kingdom

The Disney100 Celebration is here and many of our favorite brands and retailers are showcasing speciality items to commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s anniversary. A new set of mini figures from Beast Kingdom has popped up at Entertainment Earth that will make a great addition to your collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

For 100 years, the Walt Disney Company has been bringing magical characters and incredible stories to life and as they reach a major milestone, several brands are celebrating with new collections that fans of all ages will adore.

Beast Kingdom is one of the companies honoring Disney with a set of 3-inch tall Mini Egg Attack figurines inspired by characters from Disney’s many decades of entertainment. This assortment includes: Cinderella ( Cinderella ) Dumbo ( Dumbo ) Ariel ( The Little Mermaid ) Moana ( Moana ) Remy ( Ratatouille ) Winnie The Pooh ( Winnie the Pooh )

inspired by characters from Disney’s many decades of entertainment. This assortment includes: Each character is surrounded by a charming postage stamp frame that lists the name of the movie at the bottom and “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” at the top.

A stamp marking at the base shows the official founding date of the Walt Disney Company: October 16, 1923

The postage stamp frame seems to be a signature style for Beast Kingdom’s Disney100 collections as their D-Stage Figures presenting dimensional movie moments also feature the unique look.

presenting dimensional movie moments also feature the unique look. Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mini-Figure Set is available now for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sells for $83.99. The set is expected to ship to guests in November 2023.

and sells for $83.99. The set is expected to ship to guests in November 2023. A link to the collection can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

Disney 100 Years of Wonder MEA-053 Mini-Figure Set of 6 – $83.99