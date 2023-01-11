Universal Announces Permanent Horror-Based Attraction Coming to AREA15 in Las Vegas

Literally minutes after announcing a new family-friendly smaller scale theme park destination coming to Texas, Universal Parks and Resorts announced another regional project – a permanent horror experience coming to Las Vegas’s popular AREA15.

What’s Happening:

Straight from Universal Parks & Resorts, the creators of Halloween Horror Nights – the world’s most popular global Halloween event – comes a brand-new permanent entertainment experience in Las Vegas. This original concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.

With a variety of unique, immersive, fantastic horror-centric experiences that surround high energy food and beverage spaces by day turned haunting bars and eateries by night, the new concept marks the first time Universal has created a permanent horror experience beyond its theme parks. It will deliver on the thrills and frights its horror fans have come to love and excite anyone looking for a new level of experiential entertainment.

The space will also feature a continuously updated experience, must see seasonal events, and one-of-a-kind merchandise.

Universal has long defined the horror genre with its classic films featuring iconic characters such as Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy and the Wolf Man – and redefined modern horror and suspense stories through collaborations with such high-profile filmmakers as Jason Blum, James Wan and Jordan Peele. Only Universal could ignite the thrill of and excitement of this genre in full scale and three dimensions.

Universal’s new horror experience will be the anchor tenant in a new 20-acre expansion of Las Vegas’ immersive AREA15 entertainment district that initially opened to the public in September 2020 and has attracted more than four million visitors since that time. Occupying a 110,000 square-foot space, the new Universal experience is an innovative, creative complement to AREA15’s roots in experiential art and entertainment.

More announcements are expected in the future regarding specific details of this new experience from Universal Parks and Resorts.

Eagle-eyed Halloween Horror Nights fans can spot some icons in the concept art above, with Jack the Clown and Chance from Universal Orlando

AREA15, located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, represents the world’s first purpose-built immersive entertainment district offering live events, distinctive attractions, interactive art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. AREA15’s curated mix of dynamic destinations—including Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, Lost Spirits Distillery, Illuminarium, Dueling Axes, Five Iron Golf, The Beast by Todd English, Wink World: Portals Into the Infinite, Museum Fiasco, Virtualis VR, Emporium Arcade Bar and many more—represents what’s next in experiential entertainment. With a robust, ever-changing roster of concerts, events, immersive art exhibitions, out-of-this-world nightlife and boundary-pushing production shows, AREA15 attracts visitors of all ages.

AREA15 has received numerous accolades, including being named “Best Immersive Art Experience” by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, one of “The 10 Most Innovative Urban Development and Real Estate Companies of 2020″ by Fast Company, “Reader’s Choice—Best Attraction” by Las Vegas Weekly, “Best Arts Hub” by Vegas Magazine, claiming the No. 1 spot in Blooloop’s “World’s Top 11 Immersive Art Experiences” and being included in Las Vegas Magazine’s Hall of Fame.

What They’re Saying:

Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts: “Universal is known for our ability to deliver original, highly-themed and terrifying horror entertainment experiences for millions of fans every year. We are excited to give our global fanbase yet another way to get scared and have fun with fear in the heart of Las Vegas, the perfect place for this type of unique concept.”

"AREA15 curates a constellation of best-in-class experiences. Universal's never-been-done-before concept will be a perfect fit because our guests know they can expect fresh, exciting entertainment at AREA15. We are enormously gratified to have an extraordinary company like Universal as our partner as we embark on the next phase of growth for AREA15." City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman: "Las Vegas is an entertainment destination unlike any other – and we are thrilled to welcome Universal to our city. The Universal experience will bring exactly the kind of high-quality, exciting entertainment our city, our visitors and our residents want."

City of Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz: "Las Vegas is a vibrant community and increasingly known internationally for the creative arts experiences that we offer. Universal's decision to anchor their next innovative creation in the city is exciting news for my residents and visitors alike. The job opportunities will be invaluable for our community, especially for those interested in the entertainment industry."