Universal Parks and Resorts Announces New Family Park In Frisco, Texas

Universal Parks and Resorts has just announced a new park, on a smaller scale than other destinations like Universal Orlando, for Frisco, Texas.

What’s Happening:

Universal Parks and Resorts, the group responsible for Universal Studios destinations around the world, have announced a new family park project for Frisco, Texas, near Dallas.

The new park concept, set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, celebrates Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor, and innovation and brings to life its beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow even the youngest theme park goers.

The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience. It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues. Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal’s other larger resort destinations.

Part of 97 acres of land recently purchased by the company, the proposed park also has plans for an adjacent themed hotel and room for expansion. The entire area is intended to have a completely different look, feel, and scale than Universal’s existing parks and will appeal to a new audience for the brand.

Universal Parks & Resorts selected the city of Frisco, in North Texas, as the area for this new concept given the city’s growing population and ability to attract businesses to the area. The proposed location for the new concept is ideally situated east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

According to the Dallas Morning News

The same report cites county records for the new park’s location, saying that Universal Parks and Resorts acquired the land for the park in December using a shell company that was based out of Delaware.

What They’re Saying:

Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts: “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans. We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country.”

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney: "Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family. This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses, and visitors."