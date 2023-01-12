Super Nintendo World Opens for Technical Rehearsals at Universal Studios Hollywood

Surprise! Ahead of the official opening and even Pass Member previews, Super Nintendo World has begun technical rehearsals at Universal Studios Hollywood!

What’s Happening:

Super Nintendo World just opened for its first ever public opening day of technical rehearsals around 10:15 a.m. PT.

During the technical rehearsals, not all elements may be operating, but so far we’ve at least seen Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the 1-UP Factory store, and Toadstool Cafe open.

Our own Mike Celestino is on the scene, and is currently exploring the area, so stay tuned for a lot more coverage later today!

The photos below show off the inside of 1-UP Factory, which is the exit gift shop for Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

Power-Up Bands are available to purchase as guests explore Super Nintendo World.

Join Mike live on LPTV for a tour of Super Nintendo World, or catch a replay below: