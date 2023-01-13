Dates Set for Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Parks

Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic events are back at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort parks. Dates have been set for five different events.

Disney Vacation Club members can experience a night full of excitement at these complimentary events offering exclusive after-hours access.

During a Moonlight Magic event, eligible Members can visit a select theme park for a special celebration after the park has closed to the public.

Event highlights include: Shorter-than-usual wait times for popular park attractions Disney Characters greetings Exceptional entertainment Complimentary special treats and delectable delights

Event registration is required to attend this event. Register online when your registration window opens.

Event dates are as follows: Disney California Adventure EPCOT Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney’s Animal Kingdom Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon

To register, members can visit this page

The initial registration window for EPCOT events will open on January 25th to eligible Members with existing Resort reservations at a Disney-owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort.

Event registration for the February 8 EPCOT event opens to all eligible Members on February 2, 2023 (pending availability). Event registration for the February 15 EPCOT event opens to all eligible Members on February 9, 2023 (pending availability).

For other Moonlight Magic events, information about when to register will be shared at a later date.