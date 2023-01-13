Jim Cramer Says That Disney Should Allow Nelson Peltz to Join Its Board

Amid a proxy battle from Trian, CNBC commentator Jim Cramer is calling for Disney to add Nelson Peltz to its board.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer is calling on Disney to give activist investor Nelson Peltz a seat on its board.

Trian Fund Management filed a preliminary proxy statement on Thursday to appoint Peltz to Disney’s board.

However, at this time, Disney has recommended that shareholders vote against the proposal and support all of their board nominees.

Peltz recently laid out his issues with the entertainment giant on CNBC's Squawk on the Street, hours after launching a website

He highlighted many issues with Disney, including "its $71 billion acquisition of Fox in 2019 that he said ruined the company's balance sheet, the deterioration of the company's shareholder value in recent years, and what he views as poor corporate governance."

