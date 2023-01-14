FX Increases Season 2 of “The Bear” from 8 to 10 Episodes

According to Deadline, FX‘s hit series The Bear will return early this summer with an increase from 8 episodes to 10.

What’s Happening:

Season 2 of The Bear , previously expected to consist of 8 episodes, will now contain 10.

, previously expected to consist of 8 episodes, will now contain 10. The show is set to return early this summer, with an exact date to be revealed soon.

The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff, and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. Series creator and executive producer Christopher Storer stated that you will see the characters build a restaurant in Season 2.

“They think they’re starting from a healthy place like a lot of other businesses but it just creates the same amount of problems and the same amount of headaches every day. So we see them have to step up in different ways. In some ways, they’ll regress but hopefully, they’ll ultimately come back together to open this thing by a very specific date.”

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior, with Tyson Bidner serving as producer and Matty Matheson as co-producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

was created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, and Nate Matteson of Super Frog and Josh Senior, with Tyson Bidner serving as producer and Matty Matheson as co-producer. The series is produced by FX Productions. Check out Alex’s review The Bear, which you can stream on Hulu