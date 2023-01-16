Classic Pooh Apparel and Home Collection Now Available on shopDisney

Our favorite silly old bear—Winnie the Pooh— is back on shopDisney as part of a charming apparel and home collection celebrating his origins. This Classic Pooh assortment has already arrived at Disney Resorts, but now guests across the country can shop the delightful collection.

Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger and even Christopher Robin are ready to join your wardrobe through a playful apparel collection for the whole family.

for the whole family. Fans of all ages can embrace the Classic Pooh look all day, everyday with comfortable fashions you’re sure to love. The assortment spans: T-Shirts Jackets Pajamas Dresses Throw Blanket Pillow Water Bottle Loungefly Accessories

The gang is featured together near Pooh’s Tree or helping him to secure some delicious hunny via a bright red balloon! They also appear separately in repeating patterns on the pajama styles.

But that’s not all! For added charm some of the items also feature the beloved Pooh-isms: “Today is my new favorite day” and “Without Pooh, the adventure would be impossible.”

The Classic Winnie The Pooh collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $19.99-$78.00.

and prices range from $19.99-$78.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

At Home and on the Go

There’s room for Pooh and friends in every area of your life!

Winnie the Pooh Classic Fleece Throw

Pajamas

The whole family can be comfortable together as they say goodbye to the day with these cute pajamas.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Bodysuit for Baby

Shirts and Dresses

Just because you grow up doesn’t mean you have to outgrow your whimsical side! Look your best for every adventure with these causal clothing options.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals T-Shirt for Adults

Jackets and Sweatshirt

Be prepared for any blustery weather with warm and wonderful jackets and sweatshirts that are perfect for layering.

Winnie the Pooh and Pals Fleece Jacket for Adults

Check out even more Winnie the Pooh merchandise on shopDisney including mugs, MagicBand+, plush, baby bodysuits, and ornaments.