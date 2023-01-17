IGN Shares Trailer For Third Season of “Animaniacs” on Hulu

A new trailer for the third and final season of Animaniacs on Hulu has been exclusively revealed and shared by IGN, and it promises more of what we love from the Warner siblings and their animated friends.

IGN has shared Animaniacs on Hulu, and it is chock full of fun moments and movie parodies (as usual), including a nice little reference to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The trailer features appearances of favorite characters alongside the Warner Siblings – Wakko, Yakko, and Dot, along with Pinky and the Brain and the Hulu reboot characters, Starbox and Cindy.

Based on the trailer, we can expect more of the meta, show-biz, and social commentary and humor we’ve come to expect from our friends on the Warner Bros. Studio lot.

Animaniacs, the reboot of the iconic 90s animated series on Hulu, is set to launch their third and final season on the streaming platform on February 17th.

The series, which launched back in 2020, originally received an order

Hulu, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation join forces again to continue the legacy of the iconic, family friendly animated series. Following a successful first and second season and practically blowing up the internet as one of Hulu’s all-time most talked about series across social media, Animaniacs returns for their third and final season on Hulu next February.

The third and final season of Animaniacs will debut on February 17th, 2023 on Hulu.