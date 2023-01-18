23 Artifacts from Disney100: The Exhibition Revealed by D23

With one month to go until the opening of Disney100: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, D23 has revealed 23 artifacts that will be on display when the exhibition opens.
- D23 has released a list of 23 “Crown Jewels” from the Walt Disney Archives vault of treasures that will be on display when the exhibition opens February 18, 2023.
- The list includes pieces from live-action and animation to Disney Parks and more.
- The full list of the 23 artifacts, revealed in advance of the February 18 world premiere at The Franklin Institute, includes:
- Story Script Page from Steamboat Willie (1928)
- Visual Development Art for Alice in Wonderland (1951), created by artist and Disney Legend Mary Blair
- Concept Drawing of Disneyland by artist and Disney Legend Herb Ryman, graphite on paper (1953)
- Nautilus Special Effects Filming Model for 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)
- Engineer Mickey Mouse used by Walt Disney on Opening Day of Disneyland, 1955
- Disneyland Park Jungle Cruise Attraction Vehicle Model used by Walt Disney, “A Trip Through Adventureland/Water Birds” – Disneyland (TV, 1956)
- Prop Storybook featured in Sleeping Beauty(1959)
- Clean-up Animation for Sleeping Beauty (1959), created by artist and Disney Legend Marc Davis
- Carousel Horse from Mary Poppins (1964), used by Disney Legend Julie Andrews
- Visual Development Art for The Little Mermaid (1989), created by artist and Disney Legend Glen Keane
- Genie Maquette for Aladdin (1992), created by artist Kent Melton
- Spell Book from Hocus Pocus (1993), used by Disney Legend Bette Midler
- Mater Maquette for Cars (2006), created by artist Jerome Ranft
- East High School Yearbook from High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)
- Visual Development Art Digital Painting for The Princess and the Frog (2009), created by artist Sue Nichols
- Visual Development Art Digital Painting for Frozen (2013), created by artist Julia Kalantarova
- BB-8 Puppet used in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
- Captain America Shield used in Captain America: Civil War (2016)
- Lumière Production Model for Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- First Order Stormtrooper Armor from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), designed by Michael Kaplan and Glyn Dillon
- Black Panther Costume from Black Panther (2018)
- Cinderella Castle Model for Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort
- Attraction Vehicle from Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park
About Disney100: The Exhibition:
- Created for the 100-year celebration of The Walt Disney Company, Disney100: The Exhibition will immerse guests in the beloved stories that have been dazzling guests since 1923, when Walt Disney set his company on a path that would revolutionize the entertainment industry. The world premiere of the exhibit opens February 18, 2023, at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, PA, with Chicago, IL, and Kansas City, MO, set as the next two stops on the North American tour.
- The international unit of the exhibit will open on April 18, 2023, in Munich, Germany, with more cities to be announced in the coming months.
- Over the past 100 years, Disney has brought its iconic stories and characters to life in new and innovative ways, becoming part of the global culture and creating generations of memories for billions. Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite stories using innovation and immersive technology throughout ten galleries in the 15,000-square-foot exhibit.
- The Walt Disney Archives opens its vault of treasures, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including many of Disney’s “Crown Jewels” – more than 250 rarely seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia. Disney has curated special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions – from Disneyland to Walt Disney World Resort and beyond. The ten magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries, with moving stories, unique interactive installations, and exciting background information, will take visitors on a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, celebrating the classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World, as well as the latest members of the Disney family – Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic.
- Disney100: The Exhibition will feature ten large, themed galleries with numerous cutting-edge interactive installations covering 15,000 square feet and is created and curated by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions.
- The Franklin Institute is proud to present and play host to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center. PECO, the premier corporate partner of The Franklin Institute, is the Local Presenting Sponsor of the exhibition.