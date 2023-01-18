23 Artifacts from Disney100: The Exhibition Revealed by D23

With one month to go until the opening of Disney100: The Exhibition at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, D23 has revealed 23 artifacts that will be on display when the exhibition opens.

D23 has released a list of 23 “Crown Jewels” from the Walt Disney Archives vault of treasures that will be on display when the exhibition opens February 18, 2023.

The list includes pieces from live-action and animation to Disney Parks and more.

The full list of the 23 artifacts, revealed in advance of the February 18 world premiere at The Franklin Institute, includes: Story Script Page from Steamboat Willie (1928) Visual Development Art for Alice in Wonderland (1951), created by artist and Disney Legend Mary Blair Concept Drawing of Disneyland Nautilus 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) Engineer Mickey Mouse used by Walt Disney on Opening Day of Disneyland, 1955 Disneyland Park Jungle Cruise Prop Storybook featured in Sleeping Beauty (1959) Clean-up Animation for Sleeping Beauty (1959), created by artist and Disney Legend Marc Davis Carousel Horse from Mary Poppins (1964), used by Disney Legend Julie Andrews Visual Development Art for The Little Mermaid (1989), created by artist and Disney Legend Glen Keane Genie Maquette for Aladdin (1992), created by artist Kent Melton Spell Book from Hocus Pocus (1993), used by Disney Legend Bette Midler Mater Maquette for Cars (2006), created by artist Jerome Ranft East High School Yearbook from High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008) Visual Development Art Digital Painting for The Princess and the Frog (2009), created by artist Sue Nichols Visual Development Art Digital Painting for Frozen (2013), created by artist Julia Kalantarova BB-8 Puppet used in Star Wars : The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) Captain America Shield used in Captain America: Civil War (2016) Lumière Production Model for Beauty and the Beast First Order Stormtrooper Armor from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), designed by Michael Kaplan and Glyn Dillon Black Panther Costume from Black Panther (2018) Cinderella Castle Model for Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World Attraction Vehicle from Matterhorn Bobsleds



About Disney100: The Exhibition: