Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates Lunar New Year With Festive Menu Items

Universal Studios Hollywood is set to celebrate Lunar New Year at their historic movie studio theme park, and a dining location is celebrating with their own menu of specialty festive food items!
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood will soon be kicking off their Lunar New Year festivities, and as part of the fun, a new specialty menu will be available at Hollywood & Dine starting January 19th.
- The new menu includes some festive delectables, listed below:
- Creamy Sesame Noodle Salad
- Secret Ingredient Noodle Soup
- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
- Pork Ramen
- Prosperous Steamed Fish Bowl
- Lucky Lotus Cocktail & Mocktail
- Peachy Rabbit Cocktail & Mocktail
- Golden Mango Tea
- Cherry Cheesecake Rabbit
- Year of the Rabbit Almond Cookie
- Long Life Sugar Doughnut
- The special Lunar New Year Menu items will be available at the Hollywood & Dine location through February 28th.
- Universal Studios Hollywood has traditionally celebrated Lunar New Year at the park with festive decor in Universal Plaza, and beautiful plum blossom trees that guests can tie their new year wishes on.
- Along with menu items and decorations, guests can also meet and greet characters appropriate for the occasion, and participate in fun activities and entertainment, all included with the price of admission.
- All of the Lunar New Year fun builds up to the official opening of the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World at the park, an all-new, dynamic land that will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood. Super Nintendo World will feature the groundbreaking “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many thrilling and interactive activities designed to engage the entire family within the captivating Mushroom Kingdom. Along with themed dining at the Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store, Super Nintendo World will be an inspiring, game-changing addition to the world-famous theme park. The land officially opens on February 17th, 2023.