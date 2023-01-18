Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates Lunar New Year With Festive Menu Items

Universal Studios Hollywood is set to celebrate Lunar New Year at their historic movie studio theme park, and a dining location is celebrating with their own menu of specialty festive food items!

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood will soon be kicking off their Lunar New Year festivities, and as part of the fun, a new specialty menu will be available at Hollywood & Dine starting January 19th.

The new menu includes some festive delectables, listed below: Creamy Sesame Noodle Salad Secret Ingredient Noodle Soup



Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Pork Ramen

Prosperous Steamed Fish Bowl

Lucky Lotus Cocktail & Mocktail

Peachy Rabbit Cocktail & Mocktail

Golden Mango Tea

Cherry Cheesecake Rabbit

Year of the Rabbit Almond Cookie

Long Life Sugar Doughnut