Disney Cancels Numerous Voyages Aboard The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Multiple guests impacted have been reporting that upcoming experiences aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World have been canceled, according to WDWMAGIC.com

What’s Happening:

Numerous experiences aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World have been canceled, according to multiple passengers who have been affected.

According to the reports, guests booked aboard the July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, and September 4 and 12 trips are being contacted and told their trips are now canceled. Those impacted by the cancellations are being offered to move onto busier cruises on different dates at an up to 50% discount.

The booking website for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser also currently shows no voyages on the dates listed above.

While no official reason for the cancellations has been given as of press time, but fans and industry enthusiasts are speculating that sales and bookings are down, leading Disney to cancel slower dates and combine them into a more crowded cruise. The Galactic Starcruiser is a fully immersive experience and works better with a full cruise, and from the corporate standpoint, is far more cost-effective when performed for a full cruise rather than a minimally sold one.

Some impacted guests have reportedly asked why the experience has been canceled on those select dates, only to be told that the summer is a “refurbishment period.”

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where guests are thrown into the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where they live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than ever dreamed possible. After arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, guests board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser where they stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, they interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together. As the itinerary continues, the story goes further and deeper, ultimately ending in a climactic finale.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has had a rocky start, with many balking at the cost of the experience, with many Star Wars and Disney Parks fans quick to point out that much of the experience was initially revealed as part of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Star Wars films or that it just "doesn't feel like Star Wars." As a result of the disinterest, sales and bookings have been down, and special offers have been revealed for the experience and it has even been awarded as part of Backstage Magic surprises for Cast Members at the park, just to fill up the faux-starship cruise experience. That said, those who have taken the journey typically report that they have loved it.