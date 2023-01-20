Character Inspired Parking Lot Section Names Come to EPCOT

The next time guests visit EPCOT, they could end up parking in a different section than they’re used to. That’s because the park will soon introduce new character names to represent the various areas of the lot.

What’s Happening:

Recently, guests visiting EPCOT may have noticed some fresh paint displaying the parking lot row numbers as well as some hardware that seemed like it could be used for signage

Sure enough, this morning a post from Walt Disney Imagineering

Now, the areas of EPCOT parking lot will be divided into Space and Earth, with the subsections named after eight characters who currently have or will soon have some connection to the park and its themes.

These include: Wall•E Eve Rocket Gamora Moana Heihei Crush Dory



The new names replace the former section names, which were Amaze, Create, Discover, Explore, Imagine, Journey, and Wonder.

According to the post, these new names will begin “this week” with the new signage already being installed — and the new sections already showing in the Parking Locator in the Walt Disney World app.

What They’re Saying:

Walt Disney Imagineering (in an Instagram post): “As part of the continued transformation of EPCOT, we have made updates to the guest parking lot to introduce new lot names with familiar faces and refreshed paint. In addition to the new “Space” and “Earth” sides of the lot, a redesigned auto plaza marquee will be installed in the coming weeks to welcome our guests to the park! Follow along as we continue to share more information about what is to come at EPCOT this year.”